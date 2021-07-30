EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.97 million and the highest is $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $30.18. 82,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,107. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.