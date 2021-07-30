Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. 12,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

