Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.53.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

