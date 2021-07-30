ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $110.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.52.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

