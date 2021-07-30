F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $204.10 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $229.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.