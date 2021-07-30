F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $204.10 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $229.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
