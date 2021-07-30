Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $15.32 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Facebook stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

