Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $92,977.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

