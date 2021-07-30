FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FDS stock opened at $349.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

