Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$750.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$700.00 to C$750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark set a C$700.00 target price on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$688.33.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

TSE FFH traded up C$12.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$530.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,467. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The stock has a market cap of C$13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$549.14.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.