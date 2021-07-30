FairGame (FAIR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $972,595.00

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $972,595.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005727 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00073911 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.