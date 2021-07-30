Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

