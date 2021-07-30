Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

