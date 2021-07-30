Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $703,986.63 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at $291,939,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.