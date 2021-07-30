Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

