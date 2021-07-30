Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FQVTF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

