Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $255.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.