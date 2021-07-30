Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,315,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,156,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.72 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31.

