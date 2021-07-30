Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

FBND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

