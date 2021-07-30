Financial Contrast: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Escalade and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Escalade presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Escalade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Escalade is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalade and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $273.65 million 1.15 $25.93 million $1.82 12.46 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.40 $18.41 million $2.16 12.82

Escalade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Outdoor Brands. Escalade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Escalade and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 9.96% 21.22% 14.31% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Escalade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Escalade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; safety and utility weights under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, and Players brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; water sports under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games, and Viva Sol brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

