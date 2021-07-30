First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FACO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

