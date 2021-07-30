First Advantage (FA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Advantage (NYSE: FA) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Advantage is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FA stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 1,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,856. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

