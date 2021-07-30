First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $238.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

