First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

