First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.84. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,417 shares.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

