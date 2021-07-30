First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

FFIN stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,972 shares of company stock worth $1,671,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

