First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

