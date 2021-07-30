First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

