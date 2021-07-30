First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,746. The stock has a market cap of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

