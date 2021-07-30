First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.