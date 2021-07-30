First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,670. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter.

