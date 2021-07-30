First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 27,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,761. First United has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get First United alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,253 shares of company stock worth $77,156. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.