First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

