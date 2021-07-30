FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 6,733,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

