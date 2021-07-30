FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

