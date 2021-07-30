FirstService (TSE:FSV) PT Raised to C$251.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.00.

FSV stock opened at C$235.00 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$147.94 and a 1-year high of C$239.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 78.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$847.22 million. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

