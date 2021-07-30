Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

