Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 46.3% in July

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BDL traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

