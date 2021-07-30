Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 6,398 ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter valued at $929,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 2,199.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

