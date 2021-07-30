Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $453,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $25.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.