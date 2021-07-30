Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $184,000 in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $499,000.

HMCOU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

