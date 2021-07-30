Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PTK Acquisition by 2,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTK Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

