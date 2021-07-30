Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 25,092 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $190,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of LWACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

