Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $3,916,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.08 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.