Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 105,036 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78.

