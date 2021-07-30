Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

