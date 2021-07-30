Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.96

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.96 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 70304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

