Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 1,635,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,361,438. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.