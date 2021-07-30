Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 10,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 396,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

