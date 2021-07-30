Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

FWONK stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

