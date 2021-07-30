Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.94 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FORR traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 88,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $896.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

